Both the first and second divisions face a possible postponement of this weekend's league fixtures as La Liga consider the move following the tragic death of Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel after a collision during play with Andorra goalkeeper Owono. Spanish media report that president Javier Tebas has considered postponement in recent hours, although some contractual issues must first be resolved.

"La Liga are considering postponing the next round of league fixtures. Meetings have already taken place at which the possibility was discussed. A decision will be made in the coming hours and officially communicated to the clubs," reports Cadena Ser.