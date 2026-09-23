The Foreign Press Association presented Aurelio De Laurentiis with the "2025 Lifetime Achievement Award" and, as he collected the prize, the Napoli president spoke at length about the club's current situation, his relationships with figures from the past, as well as football politics and the new stadium ready to get under way.
De Laurentiis: “I was there during Calciopoli, I won without cheating. Don’t make me talk about Spalletti, managers are employees. New 70,000-seat stadium in East Naples. The Maradona must be demolished. Malagò? They are politicising football to take his place”
Only young players in the squad
"I would like a team made up entirely of young players. Buffon made it to 40? There were fewer matches in those days than there are today. A goalkeeper is not usually subjected to the same physical strain as an outfield player can be.
The greatest strain, in my opinion, is on a midfielder, who has to look at what is happening in front of them but also behind them. It is no coincidence, in my view, that the best managers were more or less all midfielders"
Spalletti
"Don't get me started on Spalletti. Do you watch TV? There's a whole series where they put Totti and Spalletti on screen, with Castellitto's son, and retell the events around the... in a fictionalised way.
Managers need to understand they are collaborators called on to conduct the players' orchestra, but they are still employees. Sometimes they forget that, is that clear?"
The sports centre will be in Quagliano
"It has been a complicated matter. Last year I said: "let's lay the first stone because we had found a piece of land". But in Naples, what you discover as you go along is both amusing and pathetic. Because you find the land, then you carry out the land registry check and it turns out not to be true that the gentleman owned it, but that he had a rental contract with an option which, however, had expired. Now we are finally there.
I brought in an agronomist from the national team, who came from Florence, and had him visit 27 locations to test the quality of the land. Whether it was contaminated or not. Then you have to negotiate with the owners. It is not simple. Since they are all agricultural plots, they are all managed by tenant farmers who work them under three-year, five-year, ten-year contracts. It is difficult to take them away from them unless, instead of paying ten euros per square metre, you pay one hundred. But then the cost of building the sports centre becomes disproportionate.
At last, in Qualiano we found 17 and a half hectares where we will build 10 football pitches and 7,500 square metres for offices, changing rooms for the first team and for all the youth teams".
Agreement with Q8, they will be in Naples East
"Stadium issue: A month ago, I signed a letter of intent with Q8, who have found 38 hectares in east Naples.
There, I have designed a 70,000-seat stadium with 120 sky boxes, as well as restaurants and everything else.
There will also be an interactive museum created with my agent in Los Angeles, where you can play the match with whoever you want: Maradona, Cavani, Higuain. To build it takes time, as well as millions of dollars"
€2 million a year
"No athletics track, we'll leave that to those who do athletics tracks. Have you seen Real Madrid's new stadium with the pitch that drops down? With the base that comes out so they can hold concerts without destroying the playing surface. Every summer, when the council organises concerts at the Maradona, I have to redo the playing surface, and this year they nearly broke the irrigation pipes, I mean. Then we live with it. It makes me laugh when the council says we pay €900,000 a year. Between all the associated costs, we pay €2 million a year and we only have use of it on matchday. Then we have to hand it back to them the next day completely clean"
The city council and the region want to make a mess? Let them do it!
"The mayor wants to build the stadium in the hope that, in a year's time, it becomes a monument that can no longer be demolished. It should be demolished. Someone should strike a deal with the heritage authorities. The Region want to invest 150 million and the municipality 50. With 200 million, you give the stadium a lick of paint. After twenty-two years of playing in that stadium, which I have described several times as a shithole, you should rest assured that with 200 million at the Maradona you give it a lick of paint. They want to enjoy themselves? They want to cause chaos? Let them. I told him: I play at your place as long as I am building the stadium, it's not that I'll take a lifetime over it, I'll take 24 months. Stadium financed entirely by me."
Malagò? They want to politicise football to take his place
"Look at the ordeal Malagò is going through, the only one capable of getting Italian football back on the right track. He has shown that throughout his life. This is not right, we must find every possible way of bringing him down because someone wants to take his place
This is not right. They are politicising football. I say sorry. Put the money on the table to support football, which they do not do. Why have minister Giorgetti and minister Abodi always created problems for Italian football (some say tennis too)? Always. Politics has always been absent from cinema and sport. Yet when they have to come and watch a match, they put themselves in the front row to get tickets, and how angry they get if you do not give them to them."
I won without cheating
"Buying Napoli? I threw myself into it headlong, and today I have won two Serie A titles and five cups in 22 years, bringing back enthusiasm and making us the team that has been in Europe for the most consecutive years...
I also lived through Calciopoli, but I have won and been successful without ever cheating, and that is fundamental for me"
Ultras? Have you seen what happened at Inter
"Why am I against the ultras? Football should be passion, participation. It's hugely educational for children. You can't have ultras with roots in the Mafia, the 'Ndrangheta and the Camorra as long as police chiefs, prefects and interior ministers fail to get a grip on the situation. Did you see what happened at Inter a year and a half ago? You all saw it, didn't you?"
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