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David De Gea FiorentinaGetty Images
Simone Gervasio
Translated by

De Gea hits out at Manchester City: “So how many Premier League titles did I win with United?”. What is he referring to

Premier League
Serie A
D. de Gea
Fiorentina
Manchester City
Manchester United

The controversy has not gone away since the ruling found Manchester City guilty of as many as 114 breaches committed over the years. The side managed by Maresca now risk heavy sanctions and many of the rivals beaten by the Citizens are now trying to reclaim what was taken from them by conduct later deemed improper. While they wait for the appeal and the Premier League's new ruling, an ironic comment has arrived from David de Gea.


Now at Fiorentina , the goalkeeper was a long-time rival of City when he was in goal for Manchester United and he used social media to aim a barb at his former neighbours.


  • "Let's talk about it. So how many Premier League titles did I win?", he wrote on X, alongside the message with a thoughtful emoji.



    At United, the Spaniard spent 12 seasons, until 2023, making 545 appearances and winning one Premier League title. He also finished behind City twice during that spell, in the very years when their neighbours would have committed tax irregularities.

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