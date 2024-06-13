Denis Onyango, Darren Johnson & Brandon Petersen, June 2024GOAL
Austin Ditlhobolo

Darren Johnson: PSL clubs on high alert as Chippa United goalkeeper becomes available amid Chilli Boys links with Kaizer Chiefs star Brandon Petersen and Mamelodi Sundowns vice-captain Denis Onyango

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsNigeriaSouth AfricaMamelodi Sundowns FCChippa UnitedDenis OnyangoBrandon PetersenLloyd KazapuaStanley NwabiliSekhukhune United

The Eastern Cape club are risking losing two of their two keepers for free ahead of the forthcoming Premier Soccer League transfer window

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Ex-SA U23 star's contract expiring
  • Namibia's number one a wanted man
  • Chippa linked with Chiefs & Sundowns keepers
Article continues below