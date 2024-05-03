Cup kings: Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro on course to bag fourth trophy, but Chippa United stand in the way of another Nedbank Cup final

GOAL dives into Orlando Pirates' Nedbank Cup tie against Chippa United, as Jose Riveiro's side looks to continue their impressive cup form.

This season's Nedbank Cup presents the fans with the possibility of having Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates facing each other in the final, but for that to happen, both sides will have to get over their hurdles.

Chippa United and Stellenbosch stand in the way of the two Premier Soccer League giants, and while Downs could face a tougher opponent in Stellies, Pirates might have it a bit easier than Sundowns.

The Buccaneers have a much more talented team that has been together for quite some time, playing enterprising football. But, as the age-old saying goes - there is no 'but' or 'therefore' in football.

Here, GOAL zooms into the upcoming Nedbank Cup semi-final between the optimistic Chilli Boys and the Buccaneers.