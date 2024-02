GOAL gives you the details to follow the Buccaneers' trip to Mpumalanga for a date with third-tier opponents on Saturday.

Orlando Pirates begin their Nedbank Cup defence by visiting Crystal Lake at Mbombela Stadium.

Although they are facing Division Three opponents, Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has emphasised they will not be taking Crystal Lake lightly.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Crystal Lake and Pirates, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.