Somerville rediscovered his form in his second season, though. Despite West Ham's relegation, he scored 7 goals and provided 5 assists to earn a place in the Netherlands squad for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
His star shone brightly at the tournament. The Netherlands crashed out in the round of 32, but Somerville still managed two goals and two assists across the four matches he played.
The most famous moment for the Dutch forward, though, came in the penalty shootout against Morocco in that round of 32. Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou saved his spot-kick while standing still, refusing to dive.
Praise poured in for the Moroccan after such an unusual stop, especially once he repeated the feat at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.
Here's the strange twist. Bounou's legendary save knocked the Netherlands out of the 2026 World Cup, and now he will line up alongside Somerville at Al-Hilal. Yesterday's rivals really can become today's friends.