Cristiano Ronaldo has left Portugal's training camp on the eve of the Nations League match against Denmark, but the No.7 shirt will not be left vacant. According to ABola, for this evening's match at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Rafael Leao will wear it, the forward who moved from AC Milan to Galatasaray in the summer.
Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Portugal, Rafael Leao the new No 7. And the Portugal national team lose 500,000 followers on social media
Forced choice
The Nations League regulations state that the players on the teamsheet must wear numbers 1 to 23. That is why Portugal had no choice but to give CR7 the No. 7 shirt. Alongside the former Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United striker, Francisco Conceicao is also absent from the squad list with a thigh problem, though tests have ruled out a lesion.
Social media effect
According to B24 the row over Ronaldo's departure has hit the Portugal team: the national side's official profile is said to have lost around 500,000 followers in just a few hours. Portuguese fans, however, believe Cristiano Ronaldo himself is mainly to blame: according to a poll by ABola 8.1% blame federation president Pedro Proença, 13.7% the head coach Jorge Jesus and 78.2% the Al Nassr forward.
The case is not closed
The case is not set to be resolved any time soon: Marca say Ronaldo was promised and guaranteed greater respect by the federation until 2027 to convince him to return to the national team, while the Portuguese media report that even Portugal's Prime Minister, Luís Montenegro, has asked for a meeting with head coach Jorge Jesus to learn every detail of what happened.
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