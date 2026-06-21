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Cristiano Ronaldo just 'one more person' for Portugal! Francisco Conceicao insists players 'don't feel obligation' to pass to CR7 at 2026 World Cup
'He is here to help'
Conceicao has clarified the team dynamic regarding their legendary captain as Portugal prepare for their second group stage fixture against Uzbekistan. Speaking at a press conference, the Juventus winger addressed the media scrutiny surrounding the squad.
He said: "I think that Cristiano... when it comes to scoring goals, there is no one like him. We don't feel that need or obligation to give him the ball, I pass the ball to whoever is best unmarked. He is here to help, like any other player."
- AFP
Demanding collective improvement
The winger continued to praise Ronaldo while urging the rest of the squad to step up their efforts after the opening matchday draw with DR Congo. "He is an example, because of his career, because of the hunger for victory he shows every day, he is super motivated to train as if it were his last. If he has achieved so much and continues with so much desire, ours must be even greater. He is one more person who is here to help; we need everyone for the team to work," Conceicao added. Acknowledging the difficult atmosphere, he stressed the importance of immediate improvement. "Before giving an answer, we have to show ourselves that we are capable of reacting. We want this moment to pass quickly," he noted.
Struggles against DR Congo
This collective mindset follows a highly frustrating 1-1 draw with DR Congo on Wednesday. Ronaldo managed just 25 touches during the full 90 minutes. This lack of involvement sparked heavy criticism, leading Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Joao Neves to cause a storm with an honest post-match assessment. PSG have seen their 21-year-old face backlash after he stated: "We know what Cristiano has done for us, for our national team, and for the world of football. But at this moment, he and we know that he is no different. He is just another person here to help. He is no different from the others. He is here to contribute, just like all of us."
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What's next for Portugal?
Portugal must now silence the outside noise and channel this collective mindset into their impending showdown against Uzbekistan. A convincing performance is utterly essential for the national side to move past the DR Congo disappointment and progress deep into the tournament. Roberto Martinez's side are due to face Colombia in their final group game on June 28.