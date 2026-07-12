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Cristiano Ronaldo finds his smile! Portuguese GOAT reunited with fiancée Georgina Rodriguez after seeing World Cup ‘last dance’ end in tears
Family time after Dallas disappointment
The sight of Ronaldo leaving the pitch in tears has become an all too familiar image for Portugal fans, as the veteran forward saw his final quest for global glory extinguished in a 1-0 round-of-16 defeat to Spain atDallas Stadium. However, the Al-Nassr superstar has quickly traded the intensity of the elite stage for the tranquillity of a family vacation, seeking solace alongside his fiancée.
Rodriguez took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their private retreat, posting a photo alongside a smiling Ronaldo with the sun beaming down on them.
The getaway serves as a vital reset for the 41-year-old, who admitted after the tournament that he needed time to process the emotional weight of his "last World Cup" campaign.
- AFP
Reflecting on a record-breaking career
"I'm sad to be leaving the World Cup like this. I gave it my all. I did my best. It was my last World Cup, yes, but I'll now have time to reflect and be with my family. I won't be making any rash decisions. I don't decide anything in the heat of the moment. Now is not important whether I will continue," Ronaldo stated following the exit.
The 2026 tournament saw him net three times, including goals against Uzbekistan and Croatia, but it ultimately ended in frustration.
Despite the lack of a trophy in North America, the former Manchester United man was quick to defend his enduring impact on the national team. He added: "Tomorrow I will get up the same way I got up today: with a clear conscience. I played 23 years in the national team and won three titles. Before Cristiano, Portugal had not won anything."
Relationship milestones and future plans
The bond between Ronaldo and Rodriguez has been a constant source of stability throughout the latter stages of his career. Having first met in 2016 at a Gucci store in Madrid, the couple has built a large family while navigating the pressures of global fame.
Their relationship reached a significant milestone in August 2025 when they officially announced their engagement, with Georgina showing off a stunning ring to her millions of followers.
With the 2026 World Cup now behind them, rumours have intensified regarding a potential wedding. Reports suggest that the pair have been waiting for the conclusion of this tournament to tie the knot.
- AFP
Leaving it all on the pitch
Ronaldo's tournament was not without its critics, as some pointed to an aging talisman struggling to find his former explosive pace. Addressing the constant scrutiny, he remained defiant: "It's been like this since I joined the national team at 18. It's always been like this, it won't change. I'm always giving my all to help the national team achieve its goals. Whether I'm playing or not, I'll always have an important role in this national team."
He concluded his emotional address by emphasizing his gratitude for a career that has seen him become the all-time leading goalscorer in international football. "I lack nothing in life. God has been very generous to me and has given me everything I never expected to win, both in the national team and on a personal level. Therefore, it's about enjoying every moment," he explained.
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