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Manchester City v West Ham United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Loai Mohamed
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Criminal prosecution, compensation and the fate of Morocco's Berrada: the Manchester City case raises 10 explosive questions

Originals
Manchester City
Premier League
England

Condemnation of the Sky-Blue club opens several fronts

Eight years after one of the most prominent cases in modern British sporting history began, the verdict in the Manchester City case has finally landed. Yet plenty of questions remain over what happens to the club next.

An independent commission found Manchester City guilty on all charges relating to serious breaches of financial rules across nine seasons, the Premier League announced. It also found the club guilty on the majority of charges relating to a failure to cooperate with the investigation.

According to the commission, the club used contracts it described as "sham" to inflate revenues and cut costs by more than 900 million pounds between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons. City submitted inaccurate accounts and hid the true state of their finances from auditors and regulators.

Manchester City maintain their innocence and intend to appeal. The "Daily Mail" published a report running through the answers to the biggest questions raised by the verdict.

  • When does the next step begin?

    Friday is the date that matters right now. It's the deadline for Manchester City to lodge their appeal. The club have never wavered in rejecting the charges, so an appeal was always coming, and chief executive Ferran Soriano has confirmed City will take that step.

    Premier League rules lay down tight deadlines designed to speed the appeal along. A hearing cannot run beyond five days, it must wrap up within 12 weeks of the initial ruling, and witness and expert statements are capped at 30 pages.

    Forming a new commission to hear the appeal is the first hurdle. The chair of the current commission must tell the parties who the proposed members are "as soon as reasonably practicable", and any objections have to be filed within two working days.

    Everything about this case is huge, and so is the weight placed on getting the commission right. That's why picking its members could be the first stage of proceedings to drag.

    Legal experts doubt a final verdict will land this season. On the question of timing, the Premier League won't say whether a sanction arrives before the appeal ends, though signs point to the league wanting to push things through quickly.

  • What will happen to the witnesses proven to have given untruthful evidence?

    Section 29(b) of the published ruling stated that "some of the factual witnesses gave evidence during the hearing that they knew to be untrue, and were therefore dishonest".

    Those individuals, who testified on behalf of Manchester City, were not named.

    Now the Premier League appears to be pushing to lift some of the redacted sections of the ruling. That much was clear at the end of its statement on Tuesday, which explained it had only secured permission to publish a revised version of the summary of the commission's "key findings".

    The League confirmed the proceedings are still ongoing. Any further information relating to the case that it had not published remains confidential, though it pledged that "unless prevented from doing so by law", it would publish the decision in full.

  • Why have the names of the committee members not been revealed?

    Quite why the identities of the committee members have been withheld remains unclear.

    The association says proceedings are still ongoing and hopes to publish further material at a later stage. That could change depending on the legal arguments raised during the case.

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  • Could the case reach the point of criminal prosecution?

    That remains unresolved.

    For now, both parties are focused on the appeal proceedings, and this case lacks a clear comparable precedent in England.

    Italy offers a cautionary tale. A court there handed suspended prison sentences to former Juventus officials, including former president Andrea Agnelli, over the club's financial accounts. Agnelli received 20 months. Fabio Paratici, the former Juventus sporting director who was then Tottenham's director of football, was handed 14 months.

  • How could compensation claims from competitors work?

    Four of Manchester City's Premier League rivals have lodged legal claims to protect their rights under the statute of limitations should City's guilt be proven. Arsenal, Manchester United, Tottenham and Liverpool are the clubs involved.

    One of the most prominent arguments centres on the claim that City's breaches denied rivals a place in European competition. Tottenham appear to have a particularly strong case. In four seasons between 2009 and 2018, they finished the league just one place short of the Champions League qualification spots, with City ahead of them each time.

    Reports suggest Tottenham's claim could reach around 200 million pounds.

    The claims are not necessarily limited to missing out on Europe, though. Indirect effects may also come into play, such as a club being unable to sign a player of a certain level because of its financial or sporting situation.

    An independent arbitration panel will likely set the value of any compensation. That mirrors what happened last June, when Burnley received 35 million pounds from Everton for breaching profitability and sustainability rules.

    All four claims may be heard together for reasons of timing, although each club might prefer to handle its case separately.

    According to the newspaper, it is highly unlikely that any compensation to rivals would hit City's future financial accounts. Doing so could create a vicious circle, exposing the club to a fresh breach year after year, and it would also amount to double punishment.

  • Can the European Union reopen the Manchester City case?

    UEFA will wait for the outcome of the full case before taking any decision. 

    According to the Daily Mail, though, it is highly unlikely they will reopen it, even though the Premier League confirmed Manchester City were "in serious breach" of both its rules and those of the European governing body. 

    Reopening the file is also complicated by the Court of Arbitration for Sport's 2020 ruling. CAS overturned the two-season ban on Manchester City from European competition, upholding some of UEFA's conclusions while rejecting others as "time-barred". 

    City walked away with a 10 million euro fine, and the European ban was scrapped.

  • Can the Premier League investigate accounts after 2018?

    Yes, in theory the Premier League can do that.

    Whether the league actually wants to launch a fresh investigation is another matter, given the time, effort and costs the current case has already swallowed.

    Inside the league's corridors, there is a sense that the outcome vindicates its position. Expect that feeling to harden if Manchester City lose the appeal.

  • What would happen if Manchester City were relegated to the English Championship?

    The English Football League "EFL" has not commented on this matter, but a clause in its regulations, clause 11.6.2, appears to deal with such cases.

    Should the penalty be a points deduction that only drops Manchester City into the Championship, the matter would be simple. The club would fall to the second tier.

    A relegation that sends them all the way down to League Two, though, would complicate things considerably.

    In that scenario, Manchester City would first need to apply to the Football Association to return to the English football pyramid. Approval would mean an extra team going up from each tier of the English Football League the following season, filling the void left by City's absence from the Premier League.

  • What does the ruling mean for Morocco's Omar Bourrada?

    Moroccan businessman Omar Berrada is the current chief executive of Manchester United. He joined the club in 2024 from Manchester City, where he had held several executive roles since 2011, including that of chief operating officer.

    Manchester United declined to comment on the matter.

    It would be hard to imagine, though, that the club's officials failed to carry out the appropriate due diligence when they appointed Berrada in 2024, especially as it came nearly a year after the charges against Manchester City were made public.

  • What awaits Manchester City now?

    One thing is certain: this ruling won't close the case. Manchester City have until Friday to lodge an appeal, and the final penalty is yet to be announced.

    How that appeal plays out will shape the scale of any punishment. The options range from financial fines and points deductions to sanctions that strike far harder at the club's league standing. Rival clubs' claims and any move from UEFA or other bodies sit in separate files, and those could develop in time.

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