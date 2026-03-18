Cremonese are scrambling to turn things around: they sit three points clear of Lecce, who are fourth from bottom, with nine matches remaining in the season. Davide Nicola’s time at the club appears to be coming to an end; in recent hours, Marco Giampaolo’s name has emerged as a potential replacement to try and rescue the Grigiorossi from their crisis, having picked up just two points in the second half of the season.
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Cremonese have reached an agreement with Giampaolo to take charge of the team: updates on the length of the contract
THE TERM OF THE AGREEMENT"The final details are being ironed out ahead of Giampaolo’s signing as the new manager: a verbal agreement has been reached for an 18-month contract," reports Sky Sport. It is not, therefore, a short-term deal, but one that will see him stay on until the end of 2027, even in the event of relegation. At this stage, we await two official announcements: the dismissal of Nicola and the arrival of his successor.
GIAMPAOLO'S LATEST EXPERIENCE
Giampaolo managed to secure Lecce’s survival in the 2024/25 season, doing so in spectacular fashion with a crucial 1-0 victory away at Lazio on the final day of the season, courtesy of a goal from Coulibaly, a result that saw Di Francesco’s Venezia side relegated. That same Di Francesco now manages Lecce, and Giampaolo will be competing against him to keep his side in Serie A.
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