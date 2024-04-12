Craving Caf Champions League: Patrick Maswanganyi, Tshegofatso Mabasa, Relebohile Mofokeng, Thabiso Lebitso & others to propel Orlando Pirates to the continental competition

Driven by ambitions to secure a spot in next season's Caf Champions League, the Buccaneers will rely on key players to propel them forward.

With just seven Premier Soccer League matches remaining, Pirates' hopes for continental competition hang precariously, as their biggest setback this season has been inconsistency, with six losses, seven draws, and ten wins out of 23 matches so far.

Following the Africa Cup of Nations break, the Sea Robbers encountered a turbulent restart to the season, slipping into the top half of the league table. Nonetheless, under Jose Riveiro's guidance, they've rallied and are back in contention for a potential second-place finish by the end of the 2023/24 season.

GOAL examines which players have the potential to ignite the Buccaneers' pursuit of their continental ambitions.