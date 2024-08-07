Junior Mendieta (Mamelodi Sundowns), Shandre Campbell (SuperSport United), Iqraam Rayners (Stellenbosch), Khanyisa Mayo (Cape Town City), Oswin Appollis (Polokwane City) and Fawaaz Basadien (Stellenbosch)GOAL GFX
Seth Willis

CR Belouizdad president raves about former Kaizer Chiefs & Mamelodi Sundowns target - 'He is a distinguished striker'

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsTransfersMamelodi Sundowns FCCR BelouizdadKhanyisa Mayo

The striker is among the new players brought on board by the North Africans who are rebuilding ahead of the new campaign.

  • Belouizdad have been strengthening ahead of new season
  • They recently signed one of the best strikers in PSL
  • Club's president justifies his new signing

