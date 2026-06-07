Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that the German record champions are close to signing Moroccan international Ismael Saibari. The Munich club and PSV Eindhoven only need to iron out the final details.
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Could the deal be wrapped up as early as next week? FC Bayern are reportedly on the brink of a major transfer coup
The versatile attacking midfielder is set to undergo his medical in the US next week. While there, Saibari will face Brazil in Morocco's opening group match at New York's MetLife Stadium in the early hours of Sunday morning. The other teams in the group are Scotland and Haiti.
Reports indicate that only a small gap remains between PSV and Bayern over the transfer terms, while the Munich club has already agreed with Saibari on all personal conditions.
The transfer fee for the 25-year-old is reported to be between €50m and €60m, with Saibari set to sign a contract in Munich running until 2031. According to Eindhovens Dagblad, another meeting between the two clubs is scheduled for Monday, and the deal could be finalised shortly afterwards.
If completed, the deal would make him the club's record sale. That distinction currently belongs to Hirving Lozano, who joined SSC Napoli for €50 million in 2019/20.
Vincent Kompany's special relationship with Saibari
Vincent Kompany was the driving force behind Bayern's move for the attacker. A conversation between the Belgian and Saibari ultimately tipped the scales in favour of the PSV star joining FC Bayern.
Back in late January, when Bayern Munich faced the Eredivisie side in the Champions League group stage, a warm embrace and an on-pitch chat between the pair had already set tongues wagging. The Bavarians won that game 2-1, with Saibari temporarily levelling the scoreline with a stunning strike.
Was the conversation already about Bayern's interest? "No, no," Saibari told Ziggo Sport at the time. "He congratulated me on my performance—actually, our team. He said we should keep going like this," the 25-year-old added. Kompany also commented on the speculation circulating at the time: "He is undoubtedly on the right track. He has power and can create chances. He's also a threat in front of goal. Today he did a lot of defending for his team as well."
The pair share a close bond rooted in Saibari's background: born in Terrassa, Spain, to Moroccan parents, he was partly raised in Belgium and trained at Kompany's former youth club, RSC Anderlecht. "Saibari is Moroccan, but also Belgian. At PSV there are always lads who were trained here (in Belgium; editor's note) and are doing well," said the FCB manager.
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FC Bayern addresses several squad issues with the Saibari transfer
By signing Saibari, Munich are killing several birds with one stone. Thanks to his versatility, he can provide vital cover for left winger Luis Díaz and striker Harry Kane.
That spot was initially earmarked for Anthony Gordon, who has instead moved from Newcastle United to FC Barcelona. Saibari spent most of last term playing in the number 10 role, and he will operate there—in central midfield—for the Bavarians.
Last term he delivered 19 goals and nine assists in 37 competitive outings for PSV, starting centrally in 26 of them. Most recently, he netted a brace for Morocco against Madagascar in a friendly.