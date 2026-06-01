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Oliver Maywurm

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Could he miss the World Cup? A key player for favourites France has received shocking news just days before the tournament

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W. Saliba
Arsenal

France, the hot favourites for the World Cup, may have to do without one of their key players at the finals in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

According to Foot Mercato, Arsenal centre-back William Saliba faces several weeks on the sidelines after picking up an injury. With the World Cup due to start on 11 June, it would be a huge blow for Les Bleus.

  • According to Foot Mercato, Saliba was already carrying an injury heading into Saturday's Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain, a match he ultimately lost with the English champions on penalties. Despite the knock, the defender gutted it out for the full 120 minutes—a bold gamble that may now rule him out of the World Cup.

    Playing the full 120 minutes against PSG is reported to have worsened the unspecified injury, leaving the 31-time France international facing a lay-off of several weeks. Depending on the exact length of his recovery, Saliba could miss part—or even the entire—World Cup. The French Football Federation is said to be deeply concerned about his availability for the tournament.

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  • Ibrahima Konate William Saliba France 2024Getty

    France at the World Cup: Konate is poised to step in as a high-caliber replacement for Saliba.

    France will be without Saliba, one of its key defenders. The 25-year-old, recently voted the world's best defender in a kicker poll of Bundesliga professionals, would normally start at centre-back for the Equipe Tricolore.

    Since the 2024 European Championship, he has been indispensable to manager Didier Deschamps, and at the World Cup he was due to anchor France's defence alongside Bayern Munich's Dayot Upamecano. France, along with European champions Spain and defending world champions Argentina, are one of the three leading contenders for the title.

    Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate, expected to join Bayern Munich this summer, provides a ready-made, high-caliber alternative. Other options for the French back line include Maxence Lacroix (Crystal Palace), Lucas Hernandez (Paris Saint-Germain) and Jules Kounde (FC Barcelona), who is primarily deployed at right-back.

  • 2026 World Cup: France could meet Germany in the round of 16.

    France, spearheaded by Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid), Michael Olise (Bayern Munich) and Ousmane Dembélé (PSG), opens its World Cup campaign on 16 June against Senegal. Also in what many call the tournament's strongest group are Norway and Iraq.

    Should the 2022 runners-up and Germany both top their groups and then win their round of 32 matches, Les Bleus and the DFB side could meet as early as the last 16. France expects to have defender Saliba available by the start of the knockout phase.

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  • Arsenal v Bournemouth - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    William Saliba: His international career for France to date


    International debut

    25 March 2022 (2–1 friendly win against Ivory Coast)

    International matches

    31

    International goals

    0

    Major tournaments

    2022 World Cup (1 appearance; runners-up), 2024 European Championship (6 appearances; semi-finals)


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France
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Senegal crest
Senegal
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