Ivan Kamberipa, Namibia & Katlego Makateng, Lesotho, Cosafa July 2024BackPagePix
Clifton Mabasa

Cosafa Cup: PSL stars shine as Namibia beat Lesotho to draw level with Angola in Group C

COSAFA CupNamibia vs LesothoNamibiaLesothoAngolaSeychelles

The Brave Warriors collected maximum points against Likuena in their second game of this year's regional competition. 

  • Namibia collect crucial points against Lesotho
  • They draw level with Angola in Group C table
  • Mokhachane, Kamberipa & Muzeu scored the goals
