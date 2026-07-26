According to Il Corriere della Sera, a fresh wave of protests could break out if Pirlo is actually appointed. He is due to lead his United FC side in the friendly against Salzburg in Austria today, but is still waiting for fresh contact from the FIGC to formalise the agreement until 2030 worth €1.5 million per season. The issue centres on the roles held with two different player agencies by Nicolò Pirlo and Christian Maldini, the eldest sons of Andrea Pirlo and Paolo Maldini. The former deals with intermediary work and scouting for You First, whose clients also include Spain’s World Cup-winning head coach Luis de la Fuente, while the latter works with Giuseppe Riso’s GR Sports, the agency of, among others, Maldini’s other son, Daniel.