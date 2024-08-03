Watch out Gaston Sirino! The former Mamelodi Sundowns star has joined Kaizer Chiefs at his own risk

Sirino is Amakhosi's latest signing and much is expected from the classy player who is in the twilight of his career.

On Saturday, Kaizer Chiefs announced the signing of Gaston Sirino on a free transfer with the attacking midfielder having been released by Mamelodi Sundowns at the end of last season.

The 33-year-old playmaker became the Soweto heavyweight's fourth signing in the current South African winter transfer window after the trio of Bongani Sam, Rushwin Dortley and Fiacre Ntwari who signed for the club last month.

Sirino arrives at Chiefs having built a reputation as one of the best attacking midfielders in the PSL and his time with Masandawana saw him lift seven consecutive league titles, while also being named 2019/20 Telkom Player of the Tournament.

Here, GOAL takes a look at the players who took a gamble by moving directly from Sundowns to Chiefs in the PSL era and went on to fail to live up to expectations at the Phefeni Glamour Boys.

Click here to get Mzansi's best soccer coverage delivered to you via WhatsApp.