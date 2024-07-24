'Congratulations to Kaizer Chiefs on winning the first Betway Premiership trophy in advance! At least our money is coming back to the sponsor - This one is made for Orlando Pirates' - Fans

PSL announced a new title sponsor that will be replacing the DStv ahead of the new season and fans have reacted to the news.

On Wednesday, the Premier Soccer League chairman Dr Irvin Khoza announced that Betway were the new top-tier sponsor.

Khoza confirmed that the deal between the league and the sports betting company is worth up to R900 million and the new trophy will soon be unveiled.

Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns, and Orlando Pirates supporters shared their views and had an interesting debate on who would lift the first Betway Premiership trophy.

Here, GOAL brings you some of the top reactions.

Click here to get Mzansi's best soccer coverage delivered to you via WhatsApp.