'Congratulations Orlando Pirates for winning the Carling Knockout Cup! We knew Irvin Khoza would cook the draw, I feel sorry for Kaizer Chiefs - Mamelodi Sundowns will meet Bucs in the final' - Fans

Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns, and Orlando Pirates have learned their fate for the upcoming 2024-25 Carling Knockout Cup competition.

The PSL conducted the draw on Tuesday, and Amakhosi were handed SuperSport United, with the Buccaneers set to face the league newbies Magesi FC.

The Brazilians will be locking horns with Golden Arrows. Local fans were not happy with the draw as they questioned some of the futures.

