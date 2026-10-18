Conceicao: I went to Saudi Arabia for the money and the mentality of the Saudi player is bad!

Sergio Conceicao has lit the fuse. The Portuguese, formerly in charge of Al-Ittihad, has provoked widespread controversy with sharp comments about his time with "the Dean", speaking frankly about the financial motives behind his move to Saudi Arabia and taking aim at the work mentality and discipline of some Saudi players. The gap between the scale of the investment and the demands of professionalism, he argued, still holds the game back.

Asked on the "La Tripletta" podcast why he made the switch, Conceicao said he wouldn't be honest if he claimed the beauty of the Saudi league was behind it. The tempting financial offer, he stressed, played a key role.

He had expected the vast investment to improve the football system, he added, only to be surprised by how hard it was to impose the working methods and the rigour he'd grown used to in Europe. Coaches and players arriving from abroad, he noted, are sometimes asked to adapt quickly to completely different circumstances.

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