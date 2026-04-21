Six bedrooms, an impressive indoor pool, a games room and a gym—all within 700 sq m of living space. That’s the asking price of roughly €4 million for this “modest” property in Hale Barns, Greater Manchester—a chance to move into Vincent Kompany’s former digs.
Translated by
Complete with its own football pitch and basketball court, Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany is reportedly selling his English villa for a substantial sum
According to British tabloid The Sun, Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany is selling his luxury villa, which features its own football pitch and basketball court. The asking price is now described as a bargain, having originally cost around €4.5 million.
Kompany moved into the property, completed in 2009 and now listed online without mention of its former owner, during his 2008–2019 stint at Manchester City.
- Getty Images
Vincent Kompany has guided Bayern Munich to yet another league title.
The Belgian has now settled in Munich, where he has won the German league title for the second time in his second year as manager. According to a late-2024 Bild report, he has moved into the upmarket suburb of Grünwald, taking over the same house once occupied by Lars Ricken, the managing director of Bayern rivals Borussia Dortmund.
The property includes an indoor pool, a sauna and a library.
Vincent Kompany: A concise guide to his managerial posts
Period
Club
2019–2022
RSC Anderlecht (2019–20: player-manager)
2022–2024
FC Burnley
Since 2024
FC Bayern Munich