Como are aiming to keep their Champions League dream alive when they travel to face Lens in France. Ahead of the match, sporting director Charlie Ludi spoke to Sky Sport about how the club are approaching the game and their first Champions League appearance. He also gave an update on Kean's recovery timetable and discussed the club's plans in the transfer market.
Como sporting director Ludi: “We hope Kean returns at the end of November. We have scouts around the world to meet Fabregas’s needs”
Crucial step towards the Champions League
"This is a crucial step. The challenge this year was to be competitive every three days. We’ve come here to play our football in a very passionate atmosphere. We’ve put in some less exuberant performances, but our challenge is to come here, play our football and try to make the fans even prouder."
Kean at the end of November
"Kean? He's doing well, better. We issued a statement that said five weeks; we hope to shorten that timeframe and see him back on the pitch by the end of November."
Scouts around the world for Fabregas
For us, the manager is central to the club's development, and we then need to draw up strategies with him. Our ability lies in getting inside Fabregas's head to understand what he needs. The scouting process is long, and we have scouts who travel all over the world. We have everything. We also profile the young man in terms of his character. Alignment from the president right down to the manager makes the difference".
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