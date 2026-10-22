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cm eterno como united
Emanuele Tramacere
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Como-Manchester United, the finances of two worlds turned upside down: 340 million to build a dream and 2.6 billion to lose their way

Como
Manchester United
Champions League
Como vs Manchester United
Originals

A look at the business decisions of Como and Manchester United, who faced each other on the pitch last night as Fabregas’s side ran out comfortable winners in a one-sided match.

One Europa League title in thirteen years for around £2.2 billion. A Champions League title on their debut after five transfer windows and around three hundred and forty million euros of investment.

Football loves a bit of arithmetic, but Wednesday evening by the lake made a mockery of the sums. In the pouring rain at the Sinigaglia, Como taught Manchester United a footballing lesson.


  • A historic night, in its own way. The 4-1 scoreline was one reason: Nico Paz scored twice, Douvikas and Ramon were also on target, and Zirkzee salvaged some pride. The English side had not lost away to an Italian team since 2007, when they faced 'that' Milan in the second leg of their semi-final. Sir Alex was still in the Red Devils' dugout. The following year, he would win his last Champions League under another downpour, this time in Moscow.


    With rain falling, the evening seemed better suited to Manchester than the lakeside. The usual order was reversed on the pitch as well as in the weather.

  • That reversal now surprises only those who still see football through the lens of money. United's transfer spending shows why.

    Since the summer of 2013, when Sir Alex Ferguson stepped down, United have spent sums to rival a state budget in the transfer market. Transfermarkt put the total at £1.43 billion up to 2022-23. Add the last four seasons and that takes it past two. BILLION. POUNDS. That is about €2.6 billion.

    Manchester United have spent more on player transfer fees than Italy allocated in additional healthcare funding for 2026. Their outlay is also roughly a quarter of Malta's total annual public expenditure for 2026.

  • Over thirteen years, the return in terms of what matters amounts to one Europa League title, won in Stockholm in 2017 under José Mourinho. No Premier League title. United's best league finishes were two second places and, last year, a third with Carrick.

    Against those returns, the fees (all in pounds) make grim reading: Pogba (94.5 million), Antony (85.5), Maguire (78.3), Sancho (76.5) and Lukaku (76.2). Those five alone cost more than 400 million.

    Things have probably got even worse at Old Trafford more recently. Nobody in recent football history has spent more and won less than Manchester United. The club's management in recent years looks like a business-school case study.

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  • Como are the next 'case study'. Until a few years ago, the club on the other side played in the lower divisions.

    Since Fabregas took his place in the dugout, Como have invested around €50 million in summer 2024, €49.2 million in January 2025, €104 million the following summer and around €138 million this summer. That's around €340 million across four transfer windows, plus some modest adjustments in an uneventful January 2026.

    Como have never posed as an austere neighbourhood co-operative: the 2024-25 financial year ended with a €105 million deficit, and behind the club stand one of the wealthiest dynasties on the planet, the Hartono family. They've simply understood before anyone else how to spend money in today's mad world of football.

  • Como have built their squad around Fabregas's vision. The club have a clear, modern footballing philosophy. Fabregas doesn't wait for others to make decisions: he drives the club's transfer business himself, just like English managers. He is also a small shareholder. The signings have a recognisable profile, with the age and attitude to suit the football and style of play he wants. That's a project.

    Jesus Rodriguez at nineteen, Baturina at twenty-two, alongside Diao and Ramon. Then there is Nico Paz, the clearest example. He arrived for around 6 million with a buy-back clause in Real Madrid's favour, and Como kept him this summer for 60 million because they had built an entire system around him. His performances on the pitch backed that up.

    Yesterday, the Argentine shone brighter than anyone in a Red Devils shirt, with the world watching. The 'really' good one, the one we would still describe today as 'a Manchester United player', played for Como.

  • United, by contrast, have accumulated names. From Moyes to Carrick, seven managers have come and gone, each with his own style of football and his own shopping list. Each successor left the previous list orphaned.

    The result is a museum of a squad with the bill still outstanding: at the end of March 2026, the club still owed 405 million in overdue instalments for past signings. Little by little, they are paying off players nobody wants to see on the pitch any more.

    That damp mid-October evening by the lake was a reminder: money is a prerequisite, not a plan. Those with a plan turn it into a team. Those without one turn it into instalments to pay and regrets on the balance sheet. 

    After the match, Fabregas offered the clearest assessment, admitting he did not know whether Como could compete with everyone. He knows his route and how long the journey is. On the other side are those who have travelled a great distance over 13 years without knowing where they are going. Even they know how much money they have spent. 

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