Como-Manchester United, the finances of two worlds turned upside down: 340 million to build a dream and 2.6 billion to lose their way

A historic night, in its own way. The 4-1 scoreline was one reason: Nico Paz scored twice, Douvikas and Ramon were also on target, and Zirkzee salvaged some pride. The English side had not lost away to an Italian team since 2007, when they faced 'that' Milan in the second leg of their semi-final. Sir Alex was still in the Red Devils' dugout. The following year, he would win his last Champions League under another downpour, this time in Moscow.





With rain falling, the evening seemed better suited to Manchester than the lakeside. The usual order was reversed on the pitch as well as in the weather.