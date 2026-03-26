"Come to United! We need help": Darts superstar Luke Littler would love to see this Bundesliga star at Manchester United

“Come to United! We need help,” said Littler. The two-time world darts champion also gave a reason: “Casemiro is leaving us.”

Indeed, the 34-year-old’s contract at Manchester United will not be renewed, and Stiller, like the Brazilian, is a defensive midfielder.

But whereas Casemiro’s strengths lie more in his ability to win the ball back and his world-class tackling, Stiller is more of a deep-lying playmaker and passer. Does the VfB Stuttgart player, who was only called up by national team manager Julian Nagelsmann for the upcoming internationals due to Aleksandar Pavlovic’s injury, really have what it takes to follow in the footsteps of the legendary Casemiro at United? Or, at the very least, should United be looking for a successor who plays in the same position?