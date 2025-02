This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport ‘Cucho asked us to consider it’ – Columbus Crew GM Issa Tall reveals that Cucho Hernandez asked club to let him leave LaLiga Major League Soccer The 25-year-old signed for La Liga side Real Betis, ending an excellent three-year spell with the MLS side. Crew GM Tall confirms that Hernandez asked to leave for Betis

The 25-year-old contributed to 29 goals in the 2024 MLS season

Left for Columbus Crew’s largest-ever outgoing transfer fee Article continues below Next Match