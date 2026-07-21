Barcelona entered the 2026 World Cup with a full complement of 14 players. Nine of them reached the final two days of the competition, alongside new English signing Anthony Gordon.

Gordon lined up for England in the third-place play-off, while Jules Koundé wore the shirt of France in the same match.

The final itself featured eight Barcelona players in Spain colours, as follows:

* Goalkeeping: Joan García.

* Defence: Pau Cubarsí and Eric García.

* Midfield: Pedri González, Pablo Gavi and Dani Olmo.

* Attack: Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres.

Ten "influential" Barcelona players going all the way to the final two days carries a cost. It means a heavier physical burden on them and less rest before the new season begins.

The physical toll wasn't the only thing Barcelona took away from the tournament in the Americas. There were other "losses" too:

- 1/ The injury to Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong at knee level, with reports indicating that he could be absent for four to five months, pending an official statement from Barcelona.

- 2/ The poor psychological state of Brazilian star Raphinha Díaz, given the below-par level he showed at the 2026 World Cup and the recurrence of his injury at that time, on top of the leaking of some problems in his personal life.

- 3/ The poor physical condition shown by some players, especially the Spanish duo Pedri González and Lamine Yamal, despite being crowned world champions.

Fear not, dear Barcelona fan. Not everything is bad, for the Catalan giants came away with plenty from the 2026 World Cup too.

The biggest of those gains is the sky-high morale of the Spanish stars after lifting the World Cup, plus Yamal being freed from the pressures of international duty.

Then there's the impressive level shown by 19-year-old defender Pau Cubarsí. He banked hugely valuable experience for the challenges ahead, all of it crowned by the "Best Young Player" award at the 2026 World Cup.

Barcelona also picked up important reassurance over summer signing Anthony Gordon, who shone in the knockout rounds despite a slow start.

Money mattered too. The club will receive significant compensation from FIFA, given how many of its players reached the final two days of the global showpiece.

Barcelona can now also market striker Ferran Torres, scorer of the goal that crowned Spain world champions, for a large fee should his contract not be renewed.

Barcelona were a special case at the 2026 World Cup. In the end, this is the club that came away both "a winner and a loser".