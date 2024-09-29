Club Brugge, Kaizer Chiefs & Mamelodi Sundowns starlets score as South Africa edge closer to securing Afcon spot after huge win in Mozambique

BackpagepixMichael MadyiraClub Brugge, Kaizer Chiefs & Mamelodi Sundowns starlets score as South Africa edge closer to securing Afcon spot after huge win in MozambiqueSouth Africa U20S. CampbellPremier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsMamelodi Sundowns FCClub BrugesAmajita hammered a hapless Lesotho side in their second Group C match at the Cosafa Under-20 Championships at Campo da ABB on Sunday.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSouth Africa U20 beat Lesotho 6-0 It was a follow-up to the 5-0 win over MalawiThey are now close to qualify for AfconFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below