Club Brugge, Kaizer Chiefs & Mamelodi Sundowns starlets score as South Africa edge closer to securing Afcon spot after huge win in Mozambique

Amajita hammered a hapless Lesotho side in their second Group C match at the Cosafa Under-20 Championships at Campo da ABB on Sunday.

South Africa U20 beat Lesotho 6-0

It was a follow-up to the 5-0 win over Malawi

They are now close to qualify for Afcon