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FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - Liga F Moeve 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Moataz Elgammal

Claudia Pina scores four goals as brilliant Barcelona humiliate Real Madrid in El Clasico

C. Pina
Barcelona
Barcelona vs Real Madrid Femenino
Real Madrid Femenino
Liga F

Barcelona continued their total dominance over Real Madrid with a breathtaking seven-goal victory in Sunday's El Clasico at Camp Nou. Claudia Pina was the star of the show, delivering a devastating four-goal performance that completely overwhelmed the visitors and ensured the Catalan giants maintained their perfect start to the new league campaign in spectacular fashion.

  • Pina initiates the first-half destruction

    Barcelona wasted no time asserting their dominance on Sunday, with Claudia Pina opening the scoring just four minutes into the match. Pina showed exceptional skill to dribble past multiple defenders before poking the ball past goalkeeper Merle Frohms.

    Despite Real Madrid attempting to apply early pressure, Barcelona easily bypassed their lines. Pina struck again just before the half-hour mark, capitalising on a rebound from an Ewa Pajor effort, before completing a sensational hat-trick to make it three goals inside 32 minutes.

  • FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - Liga F Moeve 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Barcelona continue their relentless attacking display

    The destruction continued as Caroline Graham Hansen got on the scoresheet before the break, finishing a slick attacking move to make it four. Just before the end of the first half, Pina added her fourth goal of the afternoon.

    After the interval, Graham Hansen turned provider, latching onto a brilliant through ball from Patri Guijarro to unselfishly square the ball for Pajor. She easily tapped it into the net in the 55th minute, increasing the tally to six goals for the ruthless hosts.

  • A heavy defeat in front of a huge crowd

    Real Madrid simply had no answers to the tactical superiority of their fierce rivals. Played in front of 40,533 spectators at Spotify Camp Nou, the visitors collapsed defensively. The final blow came in the dying moments of the match when Sydney Schertenleib unleashed a stunning strike from the edge of the penalty area.

    Schertenleib found the top corner in the 88th minute, capping off an unforgettable 7-0 victory that highlighted the massive gap in quality between the two sides during this LaLiga clash.

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  • FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - Liga F Moeve 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    What comes next for Barcelona and Real Madrid?

    Following this monumental victory, Barcelona sit top of the table with a perfect 18 points from six matches, and will next face Real Sociedad on October 18. Meanwhile, third-placed Real Madrid, who suffered their first defeat to remain on 13 points after four wins and one draw, must quickly regroup before facing Espanyol on October 17.

Liga F
Real Madrid Femenino crest
Real Madrid Femenino
RMA
Espanyol crest
Espanyol
ESP
Liga F
Real Sociedad crest
Real Sociedad
RSD
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR