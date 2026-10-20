"Arrogance is the one thing I believe, and hope, I do not have, but there is too much talk about nothing. I am optimistic by nature, and I also look at the positive side: the reaction to the goals we conceded and to what was lacking during the match. I need to analyse the reasons in depth, and I can find a thousand of them that I do not want to discuss, otherwise we would be here all evening. But I take responsibility: I am the one to blame, and rightly so.

They know what to do to respond to adversity. We are not perfect as a team or as individuals: we have problems too, things that affect how a match unfolds, but what matters to me is that the group do everything they can to get the result. We are not perfect and we do not want to be portrayed as the embodiment of perfection, but I also do not want to see an Inter defeat portrayed as a national tragedy. There is a feeling that Inter have an obligation and the others do not. That is not right."