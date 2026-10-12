Inter's manager, Cristian Chivu, spoke to Sky Sport and at a press conference ahead of the Champions League match against Bruges. Inter held their heads high in defeat to Real Madrid, but need a win to get straight back on track towards qualification for the round of 16.
Chivu: “Bastoni is an asset to Inter and Italy. Nobody should question Calhanoglu. Is the Champions League a dream or an opportunity?”
No match is easy in the Champions League
"We know we have to play seven matches and get the most out of them to qualify. Bruges are a team with an identity, who take the initiative: they have a certain level of quality. It will not be easy; no game in the Champions League is.
In the matches we play, we need energy, determination and the right attitude: we make our choices on that basis. Against Parma, we made a different choice from the one some people might have expected. We have a strong squad whose players put their individual qualities at the team's disposal."
Calhanoglu
"Calhanoglu? No one should ever question his quality; he has shown it over the years. We’ll see how we manage his playing time. We need everyone because we play every three days. What we must not do is put the players’ physical well-being at risk."
Champions: dream or opportunity?
"Champions League: a dream or an opportunity? We all need to pay attention to that question: if you answer 'a dream', you put 'objective' in the headline, and that is not the same answer. It is right that Inter have the ambition to go as far as they can, dreaming that they can go far."
"Without losing sight of the effort, the work, the journey. No amount of money can buy you such an important trophy. There are no players or managers you could reach. The only certainty you have is the desire to dream, but it is the work you put in to achieve that dream that matters."
Calhanoglu is fine
"We'll make a few changes. Calhanoglu is fine. He was seen with ice on, and I didn't know about it because, as far as I was concerned, he came off uninjured. He took a slight knock and put ice on it, but he's fine."
"Spence is getting fitter. I'm pleased that he's starting to let go of some of the pressure and anger. When he first arrived here, he had physical problems that prevented him from taking part in the first part of the season. His self-esteem and confidence have grown enormously, and I'm happy about that."
Bastoni
"I'm not going back over the injustice he suffered and what happened with the national team as well. We all know Ale's quality. He has shown his individual value to us and to Italy, but he didn't have to prove anything to anyone. He has always been a player of a certain calibre. I'm not saying we need to pamper them, but from time to time we need to take a little care of the players we have in Italy. Ale is an important asset to Inter and Italy."
Competitive squad
"We have developed a mentality that allows us to take to the pitch with a great sense of responsibility, sometimes with the right attitude and determination, although we can always improve, and at times by being dominant. We have room for improvement because there are things in our approach that we can do even better. The group of players is of the highest quality, and the competition raises the standard in training and our ambitions. Our club has that ambition, and that is why they build a competitive squad which, indeed – and this is not meant as criticism – can always be improved."
Bruges
"There are 7 matches, but we’re focused on the first. We can’t afford to look too far ahead because we play every 3 days. Bruges are organised both on the ball and when they defend. It won’t be an easy match."
SOMMER
"It's not about what we won last year; it's about what he did in his 3 years at Inter: the professionalism, the seriousness and the respect he showed towards Inter, the fans and the club. We must thank him for 3 wonderful years that enabled him to win important trophies and reach important stages as well."
Change the style of play?
"We don't decide in advance what we have to do. We have our own identity, and it is the opposition who force us to make certain choices. In the first 20 minutes in Madrid, we almost dominated and didn't concede anything. Then we conceded a goal and the game changed. This group's aim is to maintain a strong mentality and a proactive approach. If, for one match, I say, "Today we'll play it safe and see what the Lord up above gives us", how can I be consistent? On the pitch, you get what you deserve. Sometimes you can turn games around, sometimes you can't. What matters to me is that, if we have to lose, we decide for ourselves how to lose and don't depend on others."
The second-string players
"I don't like talking about starters, first-choice players, second-choice players or status. I prefer to think I can make my selections from the group based on energy levels, the opposition and the mental state of the many lads who have been away on international duty, where they have faced different pressures and expectations. There are many things to consider. For me, this is a group of players aiming to be competitive, with players also competing for places in each position. I would also stress how important the five substitutions are. Everyone is important, the season is long and there are a lot of matches."
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