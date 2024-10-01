'Chivaviro could be Kaizer Chiefs' Haaland! He will compete with Rayners & Ribeiro and go to 2025 Afcon' - Fans

The Glamour Boys supporters are convinced the 31-year-old can still deliver goals for the club despite his poor record since his move.

Ranga Chivaviro was signed by Kaizer Chiefs from Marumo Gallants at the end of the 2022/23 Premier Soccer League campaign.

The attacker scored just four goals in his first season at Amakhosi, 13 less than what he achieved at his former club in 30 matches across all competitions.

The striker has so far played three PSL games this edition and scored two goals, something that has impressed coach Nasreddine Nabi. The Tunisian has however, promised to bring another forward to compliment Chivaviro.

A section of South Africans believe it is the right move, while others feel Chivaviro will exceed expectations.

Have a look at what the fans said as sampled by GOAL.