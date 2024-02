GOAL gives you the details to follow Chippa United's Premier Soccer League hosting of Cape Town City on Saturday.

The Chilli Boys will be calling Buffalo City Stadium their home when they welcome the Citizens.

Chippa United are not too far from the relegation zone and they face City who are challenging Mamelodi Sundowns for the league title although it is a difficult task for them.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Chippa United and City, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.