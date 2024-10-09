Stanley Nwabali, Andile Jali of Chippa UnitedBackpage
Seth Willis

Chippa United star & former Orlando Pirates player opens up: 'I am not scared to say that I drink'

The former Buccaneers players insists younger players should know to differentiate between work and leisure.

  • There has been a problem with players drinking
  • Some have lost their places on the team
  • Senior Chippa United player admits he drinks
