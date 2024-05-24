Chippa United's Morgan Mammila reacts to Kaizer Chiefs-linked Stanley Nwabali’s omission from PSL Goalkeeper of the Season shortlist - ‘We understand that we see football differently’
Nigeria's top goalkeeper has become one of the leading stoppers in Africa, finishing as the runner-up at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Nwabali misses out on Goalkeeper of the Season shortlist
- Mammila reacts to the shot-stopper’s omission
- Williams, Stephens and Ali Sangare contend for the award