'Chippa Mpengesi will terminate ex-Mamelodi Sundowns star Andile Jali's contract in less than a month if he doesn't behave! Why not go to Kaizer Chiefs to fix that midfield?' - Fans

Jali has reportedly agreed to join the Chilli Boys ahead of the new season. Fans have shared their views on the transfer speculation.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates midfielder Andile Jali has reportedly secured a move to Chippa United as the new season is fast approaching.

Local reports have suggested that Chippa have been monitoring Jali, with the Chilli Boys facing competition from the likes of Sekhukhune United for the midfielder's signature.

However, it has been rumoured that the veteran midfielder has now joined the East London side as he seeks to return to playing football after parting ways with Moroka Swallows in January.

Here, GOAL brings you reactions from South African fans about Jali's move to the Chippa Mpengesi-owned club.