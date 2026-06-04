Chelsea were desperate to sign him! Eintracht Frankfurt are reportedly in talks with a top French prospect

In his home country, N'Guessan is regarded as one of the most promising talents in French football. Despite spending most of the current season on the fringes of Saint-Étienne's first team, he has caught the eye of Bundesliga side Frankfurt, a club known for helping young French professionals take the next step in their careers.

Despite limited first-team exposure, data shows he has logged just 325 minutes across 13 competitive appearances (one goal) for ASSE, underlining his potential. As recently as January, the club was reluctant to part with N'Guessan, as the management of the historic outfit did not want to risk its chances of an immediate return to the top flight.

After last season's relegation, the club targeted an immediate return to Ligue 1, so when Chelsea tabled an eight-million-euro bid, Saint-Étienne turned it down, according to L'Equipe.