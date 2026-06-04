The 17-year-old attacking gem, already on Chelsea FC's radar, is poised to strengthen Frankfurt's front line for years to come.
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Chelsea were desperate to sign him! Eintracht Frankfurt are reportedly in talks with a top French prospect
In his home country, N'Guessan is regarded as one of the most promising talents in French football. Despite spending most of the current season on the fringes of Saint-Étienne's first team, he has caught the eye of Bundesliga side Frankfurt, a club known for helping young French professionals take the next step in their careers.
Despite limited first-team exposure, data shows he has logged just 325 minutes across 13 competitive appearances (one goal) for ASSE, underlining his potential. As recently as January, the club was reluctant to part with N'Guessan, as the management of the historic outfit did not want to risk its chances of an immediate return to the top flight.
After last season's relegation, the club targeted an immediate return to Ligue 1, so when Chelsea tabled an eight-million-euro bid, Saint-Étienne turned it down, according to L'Equipe.
Saint-Étienne is likely to have to sell its silverware.
Chelsea's multi-million-pound bid clearly impressed, yet the teenager and his club struggled on the pitch. He remained, but after missing out on promotion, departures are likely this summer—N'Guessan among them.
Having missed out on promotion to the top flight, Saint-Etienne must rethink their financial strategy and may be forced to sell some of their star players. Last season, he made just five first-team appearances.
N'Guessan proved to be a prolific goalscorer for France
Though he has yet to break into his club's first team, the youngster already turns heads whenever he pulls on the Equipe Tricolore jersey. He has impressed throughout the French youth setup. His goalscoring record at lower levels is striking: 11 goals in 11 games for the U17s, after finding the net 12 times in 14 outings for the U16s.
That finishing ability attracted the attention of the national set-up, and the coaches fast-tracked his development. He has since featured for the U20s, underlining his status within the French Football Federation.
N'Guessan is under contract until 2027, having joined the club's youth academy twelve years earlier.