The Buccaneers reached the Nedbank Cup semi-finals following in a quarter-final match which had a controversial incident stealing the limelight.

Orlando Pirates beat AmaZulu 4-2 at Moses Mabhida Stadium to advance to the Nedbank Cup last four on Saturday.

The Soweto giants came back from behind to beat Usuthu, with their comeback being launched by a controversially awarded penalty.

Fans reacted to this match which had the penalty incident as a major talking point.