'Chaos' in Arsenal dressing room after Atletico Madrid win as Declan Rice says he 'knew' Gunners would secure Champions League final place

Arsenal ended their long wait for a European showpiece on a night of high emotion in north London. as the Gunners progressed to the final 2-1 on aggregate. Speaking to Amazon Prime after the whistle, Rice provided a glimpse into the post-match atmosphere. "It is chaos [in the dressing room]. I don't think you can underestimate what we have done in this competition up to this point. I think we have every right to celebrate that moment. The most prestigious competition in club football. We are just trying to soak it all in," the midfielder said.

The England international admitted that the gravity of the match was never in doubt, noting that the squad was fully prepared for the battle against Diego Simeone's men. "We knew coming into the game what was at stake. If you can't get up for that, then you can't get up for any game of football. When we went 1-0 up, I knew we were going to win. I could feel something special building," he added.