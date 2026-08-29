The fixture calendar awaiting Roma in the league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League has now been officially confirmed. Roma now know their path: they will face top-level opponents such as Real Madrid, the current champions PSG and Manchester United. The league phase of the 2026/27 Champions League begins on 8 September and UEFA have announced the full schedule. Gian Piero Gasperini’s side open on 10 September away to Fenerbahce.