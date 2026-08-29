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Gianluca Minchiotti

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Champions League, Napoli’s fixture list: for Allegri, the first is against Arsenal

SSC Napoli
Champions League

All Napoli’s fixtures in the Champions League league phase

Napoli's fixture list for the UEFA Champions League 2026/27 league phase is now official. Massimiliano Allegri's side will open at the Maradona against Arsenal, then close out the campaign with their final two games against the two fourth-pot teams: Sabah on matchday seven and Vikings at home on the final matchday. They also face back-to-back away trips in November, first to Porto and then to Manchester City.


  • Napoli’s fixture list

    Matchday 1

    9 September, 21.00: Napoli vs Arsenal


    Matchday 2

    13 October, 21.00: Villarreal vs Napoli


    Matchday 3

    20 October, 21.00: Napoli vs Bodo


    Matchday 4

    4 November, 21.00: Porto vs Napoli


    Matchday 5

    24 November, 21.00: Manchester City vs Napoli


    Matchday 6

    8 December, 21.00: Napoli vs Brugge


    Matchday 7

    20 January, 18.45: Sabah vs Napoli


    Matchday 8

    27 January, 21.00: Napoli vs Viking




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