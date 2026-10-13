The Champions League is back. Today and tomorrow bring the second matchday of the 2026/2027 League Phase, with Inter and Napoli suffering another defeat this evening afterlosing their opening matches. Inter lost 2-1 at the Bernabeu to Real Madrid before going down at San Siro to Belgian side Club Brugge, who had lost their first match 2-3 to Aston Villa. Napoli opened with a 0-1 home defeat to Arsenal before losing 3-1 away to Villarreal, who lost 3-2 in Dortmund in their first match.
Champions League: Atletico 2-0 United, Barcelona score four. Bayern in stunning 3-3 draw with Viking
THE MATCHES
At the Metropolitano, Atletico Madrid beat Manchester United 2-0, with Lookman on the scoresheet.Bayern Munich draw a remarkable 3-3 away to Norwegian side Viking, with Olise sent off. Barcelona win 4-1 away to Galatasaray, while Arsenal put three past Lille. At 18.45, Sporting win in France, with 2003-born Italy international Issa Doumbia scoring his first Champions League goal.
Lens-Sporting Lisbon 0-2 - 22' Suarez (S), 74' Doumbia (S)
Sabah-Slavia Prague 2-0 - 49' Parris (Sa), 88' Mickels (Sa)
Arsenal-Lille 3-0 - 64' Timber (A), 67' Eze (A), 71' Saka (A)
Atletico Madrid-Manchester United 2-0 - 1' Barrios (A), 80' Lookman (A)
Inter-Club Bruges 3-4 - 29' pen. Tresoldi (B), 44' Lautaro Martinez (I), 63' Tresoldi (I), 74' Tresoldi (B), 81' Lautaro Martinez (I), 87' Vermant (B), 90'+3' Bonny (B)
Galatasaray-Barcelona 1-4 - 28' Batrakov (G), 43' Cancelo (B), 50' Fermin (B), 53' Gordon (B), 65' Adeyemi (B)
Viking-Bayern Munich 3-3 - 2' Stensness (V), 38' Christiansen (V), 53' pen. Kane (B), 60' Kane (B), 71' Diaz (B), 90' Haugen (V)
Villarreal-Napoli 3-1 - 8' Rrahmani (N), 23' Mikautatdze (V), 26' Mourino (V), 86' Oluwaseyi (V)
RB Leipzig-PSV Eindhoven 1-0 - 75' Gruda (R)
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