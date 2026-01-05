Celtic fire Wilfried Nancy after worst win percentage in Bhoys history as additional major change also confirmed

Even after losing at home to Rangers, as fans prepared to protest against the Celtic board, Nancy still outwardly shared his beliefs that things would soon turn around for the team.

"It was disappointing because we deserved more [against Rangers], but again we needed more goals," the coach had told BBC Sport Scotland after the final whistle.

"In the second half, we conceded three goals from throw-ins. It's difficult to accept, but it's reality. This is not about the players or the tactics, this is about moments. This is not about myself, this is about disappointing the fans because I know the meaning of this game. I can understand the disappointment, but I also saw what we're able to do.

"We are really close, there are many things that can turn around. If it was not the case, I would not talk like this. I really believe we can turn things around. We are together with the board."