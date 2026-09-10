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Catanzaro sporting director: "Cisse is extraordinary. Liberali? AC Milan did everything to take him back but it is a question of how he was treated before, of principles"

AC Milan

Catanzaro sporting director Ciro Polito spoke exclusively to MilanNews.it about Alphadjo Cisse, one of the standout players at the start of the season, and about Liberali

Catanzaro gave them the right place to spread their wings. Mattia Liberali and Alphadio Cisse crossed paths there, and Catanzaro sporting director Ciro Polito described them like this to Milannews.it: "Cisse is a quiet lad but at the same time likeable and sharp. He is well liked in the group, a serious lad." 


Did you expect this impact from Cisse in Serie A but above all with Milan
"It's normal that he had a serious injury. With that injury, the first thought was immediately that he had missed the train to seize this opportunity. But he found a great coach who did not look at the fact he was a lad who had been injured in the last five months at Catanzaro. He looked at him, appreciated him and threw him in. Did I think he would have this impact? For me he is far too strong, though in life you also need a bit of luck. But when I signed him, there were many of us, I had to wait about a month for certain things to be resolved, I always waited for him. And we had plenty of players. But I still wanted to sign him anyway (at Catanzaro, editor's note) because I knew he was a strong player. Not even I thought he could have this impact with us, in the first five months he played on his own. He has flashes, talent, when he shoots at goal, he's got everything. You have to give these lads chances, because if you don't see them, you'll never know what they can do." 

  • The revelation about Liberali

    What do you think are Cisse's best qualities
    "He did some impressive things with his back to goal when he dropped into midfield to collect the ball. Control, feint, double feint, and at a certain point the opponent would give up the challenge, he would burst away and they never caught him. He used to do it in Serie B and today he does it at AC Milan. He has many qualities. He has quality in his finishing, in his ball control, his first touch. He has talent, and what he has done has not happened by chance. Just think of the goal against Juventus: without even looking, he had his back to goal and placed the ball right by the post. Like a real player. Then he produced that touch as if he were wearing gloves. Then he has physique too. An extraordinary player". 


    One adjective to describe Cisse?
    "Veteran. He makes everything look easy. Talent and at the same time huge personality. Does it look as if he has suffered because he plays for AC Milan? No, to me it seems he plays exactly as he used to at Catanzaro". 

    How much satisfaction is there in seeing talents like Cisse, Liberali and Fasavuli at big clubs?
    "All three are a source of pride. I go looking for players and I nurture them, but they have given me enormous satisfaction. You could never have thought that within 7-8 months they would be playing at top Italian clubs. It is also a great thing for Italy, because they are young Italian players and if they play they show their talent". 

    The Liberali chapter: was he right to go to Como?
    "I don't know whether it was right or wrong. AC Milan did everything to bring him back. In my opinion it was more a question of how he had been treated before, of principles. It's true that I told them that at Como there is Fabregas and all the rest of it, but AC Milan showed that they wanted him at all costs. So at AC Milan today he and Cisse would have started, but it is a choice they made themselves and time will tell whether it was right or wrong".

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