Cassius Mailula: How reuniting with Rhulani Mokwena at Wydad Casablanca could spark his career comeback

Rumour has it the 23-year-old is off to Morocco after a tough stint at Toronto FC, where he has struggled to leave his mark in the United States.

Mailula’s 2023 move from Mamelodi Sundowns to Toronto FC seemed full of promise, but the reality has been less than ideal. He has found limited opportunities in the Major League Soccer campaign, featuring in only five matches, where he managed to score twice and provide one assist for the first team.

Now, with playing time scarce, Mailula is reportedly set for a loan move, with Wydad Casablanca expected to unveil him soon.

GOAL takes a look at why a reunion with Rhulani Mokwena could be the perfect chance for Mailula to rediscover his form and rebuild his confidence.

