Cassius Mailula: Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns star unable to help Toronto falling against Vancouver Whitecaps
The attacker has struggled for game time since joining The Reds but will be hoping to get more minutes after his role last weekend.
Mailula joined Toronto in 2023
He has since made just four top tier appearances
South African featured on Sunday