Cassano: “Apart from Alajbegovic and a few others, Juventus are a poor team. Napoli, how can you play like that?”

On Juventus: "Aside from Alajbegovic, who will develop and become a strong player, and a few others, Juve are a poor team," says Cassano, as reported by TuttoJuve.com. "Napoli, on the other hand, have some very strong players and could compete with Inter. Juve and Napoli played a dreadful match, and the second half was a disgrace. Spalletti was at least shouting in the second half. I have not spoken well of him in the past, but if they give him four or five decent players, he gets his teams playing wonderfully well. Juve deserved the win."