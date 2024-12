This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

GOAL/Getty Carlo Ancelotti makes promise to Endrick after leaving Brazilian wonderkid out again for Real Madrid's win over Sevilla Endrick Real Madrid Real Madrid vs Sevilla Sevilla LaLiga C. Ancelotti Carlo Ancelotti made a promise to Endrick after leaving him on the bench yet again for Real Madrid's clash against Sevilla. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Endrick left on the bench once again

Ancelotti made a promise to youngster

Real Madrid beat Sevilla 4-2 Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱