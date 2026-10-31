Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
CM Grafica Milan Cardinale nuova 16 9Getty Images/Calciomercato
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

Cardinale: “I want to win this derby more than anything or I’ll be devastated. We’re making AC Milan winners again. Let’s all stay united.”

AC Milan
Inter
Serie A
AC Milan vs Inter

Gerry Cardinale continues to push for a revival at his AC Milan side and to build up the derby against Inter.

Next matches
MIL

MIL

Serie A

31 Oct 2026

INT

INT

Make Milan a winning team again. That's the stated aim of owner Gerry Cardinale, who organised a private dinner in Milan with former legends and prominent figures from the club's history ahead of this evening's derby against Inter at San Siro from 8.45pm. He wanted to hear their views on the Milan of the past, a team that truly knew how to win.

On his way out, the head of the RedBird Capitals fund briefly spoke to journalist Carlo Pellegatti ahead of a derby he "wants to win more than anything else".

  • “I want the derby more than anything”

    "Fantastic night, we had Milan people come together in support of Milan. Tomorrow is a big match, as you know. It's a long season, it's our home derby and I want to win it more than anything else. I'll be devastated if we don't win"

  • “I am focused and resolute about what we have to do”

    "My job is not to heighten emotions. My job is to keep everything steady and focused, to provide leadership so that we do what we have to do. Tomorrow we have to win the first 45 minutes and the next 45. That’s football. My job is to keep a steady hand and do everything possible to win."

  • “Make AC Milan winners again”

    "There were legends here today who know how to win, and it means a lot to me that these people have come back and believe in what I want to do. We are bringing Milan back, bringing back this passion, this love of winning."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google

  • Players, press, fans... all united behind Amorim

    "We must stay united. I said it about the Udinese ticket situation, and I've repeated it: Everyone, the fans, the press, everyone must support Milan. Let's unite and make this possible. Ruben is doing an excellent job. I made an excellent choice. He really cares. He is coaching, he is mentoring, and I'll tell you, I've met every one of the players: they want to win."

  • It’s only a matter of time

    "I looked them in the eye and I'm telling you they want to win. It's only a matter of time. Either you want to win or you don't. I want to win, the lads want to, and so does Amorim."

Next matches
MIL

MIL

Serie A

31 Oct 2026

INT

INT