Next matches MIL Serie A 15:45 INT

Make Milan a winning team again. That's the stated aim of owner Gerry Cardinale, who organised a private dinner in Milan with former legends and prominent figures from the club's history ahead of this evening's derby against Inter at San Siro from 8.45pm. He wanted to hear their views on the Milan of the past, a team that truly knew how to win.

On his way out, the head of the RedBird Capitals fund briefly spoke to journalist Carlo Pellegatti ahead of a derby he "wants to win more than anything else".